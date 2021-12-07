IIT-Kanpur receives 47 international job offers, highest package touches Rs 2 crore

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur have to date received 47 international offers in the 2021-22 campus placements as compared to 19 last year. Campus placements are being conducted virtually from December 1.

At the end of day 4, students at IIT-Kanpur had received 940 offers, of which 773 were accepted. This is in addition to the 156 pre-placement offers (PPOs) accepted by the students of IIT-Kanpur. Of the 773 students who have been placed, 55 percent were taken from the undergraduate level, while 45 percent were postgraduates.

According to IIT-Kanpur, the highest salary package offered was Rs 2.06 crore for an international profile and Rs 1.2 crore for a domestic role. In total, 49 students received offers with pay packages of Rs 1 crore and above.

Around 216 companies have completed the recruitment process as on day 4 at the institute with top recruiters being Graviton, Intel, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Axtria, EXL, OLA, Quadeye, Rubrik, Samsung and Uber.

The new highs in placements indicate the growing trust of recruiters on the institute and its students, despite the pandemic-induced challenges, Abhay Karandikar, director of IIT Kanpur said.

"We are confident and hopeful that we would end the remainder of the season on a high as well," he said.

Among the other IITs, the Kharagpur campus claimed to have recorded the highest placement offers in the history of IITs with 1,100 job offers. Students of IIT-Kharagpur received 35 international offers with the highest pay package in the range of Rs 2-2.40 crore per annum, the institute said in a statement. IIT-Kharagpur received more than 20 job offers above the Rs 1 crore pay scale.

The top recruiters at the institute were Microsoft, Google, Qualcomm, Uber, American Express, Intel, IBM, Honeywell and Samsung.

Most IITs have already achieved more than 50 percent placement as compared to last year.

IIT-Bombay had placed 756 students with job offers by the end of day 2, higher than the 503 recorded last year. Similarly, students at IIT Guwahati had received 530 job offers by day two, nearly 50 percent more than 353 job offers made by the end of the second day in the previous year.