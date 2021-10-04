IIT JEE Advanced 2021: Answer key, result to be declared soon; here's how to download

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 exam for admission in IITs was conducted on October 3. The exam comprised of two papers — Paper 1 was held from 9 am to 12 noon and paper 2 was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

IIT-Kharagpur will release a copy of candidates' responses on October 5; the official answer key on October 10. The actual JEE Advanced 2021 result will be released on October 15. Candidates will be able to submit objections until October 11, 2021.

Here's how to download the official answer key:

Login to the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 — jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on 'JEE Advanced 2021 answer key' link

The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

The question paper and candidate's response sheet will also be released.

If a candidate is unsatisfied with any question or answer, then he/she can raise an objection by filling the required form. A candidate has to pay Rs 500 per question for every objection raised.

Steps to download JEE Advanced 2021 result:

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the download result tab

Fill in the required details

Click on the submit button and the result will appear in PDF format.

After the result is declared, candidates will have to appear for the counselling process for the allotment of seats.