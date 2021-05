The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa has conceived a new system of exams for their students amid the lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic. It has asked the students themselves to prepare their own questions and to answer them.

This is a part of the term-end exams for the analog circuits course. The analog circuits course is meant for second-year electrical engineering students.

Divided into two parts for a total of 70 marks, the paper first asked the second-year electrical engineering students to “prepare the questions of 60 marks from the lecture material provided to you.” The questions “should reflect your understanding about the course.” This part was set for 30 marks. The second part, for 40 marks, called for answering the “questions you prepared,” The Print reported.

The catch, as written in IIT Goa’s question paper, is, “Avoid discussing with your friends. It may reduce your score if similarities are found.”

Woah! What an examination! You prepare questions for yourself and answer the same. Gotta say IIT Goa has find out this unique way to evaluate student by themselves. It's not gonna be easy when you are set free to choose questions to answer. Gonna be the test of integrity too. pic.twitter.com/dwZxbKjPRQ — Rajan Karna (@RajanKarna) May 20, 2021

With objections mounting from internal sources, the premier institute has taken it to the Senate Committee for Undergraduate Programmes to review the paper and then present it to the director for final discussion and approval.

This move by IIT Goa was an outcome of the institute’s experiments with pedagogy and teaching methods. The idea is not to bog down the students with academia but to enjoy learning, said the report in The Print.