IIT-Bombay to go completely online next semester, other IITs likely to follow suit

Updated : June 25, 2020 12:46 PM IST

IIT-Bombay's announcement comes at a time the HRD Ministry is holding discussions on revising the academic calendar in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
According to officials, exams for final year university students planned to be held in July are likely to be cancelled and alternative modalities of assessment will be worked out.
