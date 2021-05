Very few would give up their jobs in the United States to come home and pursue their passion. Kishore Indukuri, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, belongs to that rare breed of Indians who did just that. He left a plum job with Intel in the US and started his own venture back home.

Indukuri, a Karnataka native, obtained his engineering degree from IIT Kharagpur before going to the US to complete his Masters and PhD in Polymer Science and Engineering from the University of Massachusetts. He joined technology giant Intel after completing his PhD.

However, Indukuri soon realised that his real passion was in agriculture and farming instead. After six years of working in the US, he returned to Karnataka and set out to start a dairy farm.

"I decided to quit my job and return to my agricultural roots. Moving back to Hyderabad, I realised that there were limited options for affordable, unadulterated milk. I wanted to bring a change not only for my son and my family but also for the people of Hyderabad," Indukuri told YourStory.

Starting with just 20 cows, his dairy farm now employs over 120 people. Indukuri’s dairy farm Sid’s Farm, named after his son, now has revenue of Rs 44 crore. Indukuri set up the dairy farm using his own savings, with an initial investment of Rs 1 crore and then another investment of Rs 2 crore. Indukuri still needed a loan of Rs 1.3 crore before Sid’s Farm could finally start to upscale its production capacity.