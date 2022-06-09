QS World University Rankings 2023: Where do Indian universities stand?

This year’s coveted Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings included almost 1,500 institutions from around the world and India’s tally has risen to 35 this year from 29 in 2021.

In the 19th edition of the QS rankings, a total of 41 Indian universities featured of which 12 have improved, 12 remained stable, 10 declined while seven universities are new entries.

However, on the Faculty and Student Ratio (FSR) indicator, 30 of the 41 Indian universities suffered a decline while only 4 showed improvement.

The Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has emerged as the fastest rising South Asian University in the QS World University Rankings top 200 varsities. It gained 31 places while four IITs have also achieved a higher rank compared to the previous edition.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, bagged the 172nd position, to become India's second-best institution, rising five places while IIT Delhi climbed 11 places to the 174th rank.

IIT Kanpur climbed 13 places to its highest position ever to 264, while IIT Roorkee rose 31 places to its highest rank ever to 369.

IIT Guwahati has gained 11 places reaching its best position ever to 384 while IIT Indore became the highest-ranking debutant in this edition, placing 396th globally.

OP Jindal Global University became the best ranked private university in India for the third year in a row, as per a Hindu report

In the FSR metric, the best performing Indian universities are Savitribai Phule Pune University (225th for FSR), OP Jindal Global University (235th for FSR), followed by IISc Bengaluru (276th for FSR).

Meanwhile, several prominent Indian universities like the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia University slipped in the rankings.

The Delhi University has slipped to the 521-530 rank category from the 501-510 bracket in the 19th edition of the world’s most consulted international university ranking. JNU’s ranking was in the bracket of 561-570 earlier which has now declined to the 601-650 brackets. Jamia Millia Islamia which was in the 751-800 bracket last year is now between 801-1000, the rankings showed.

Other universities that witnessed a decline in their rankings are University of Hyderabad (from 651-700 to 751-800), Jadavpur University (from 651-700 to 701-750) and IIT-Bhubaneswar (from 701-750 to 801-1000).

Past few year’s rankings

2023 2022 2021 Institution 155 186 185 Indian Institute of Science (IISc) 172 177 172 IIT Bombay 174 185 193 IIT Delhi 250 255 275 IIT Madras 270 280 314 IIT Kharagpur 264 277 350 IIT Kanpur 384 395 470 IIT Guwahati 369 400 383 IIT Roorkee 581-590 591-600 601-650 IIT Hyderabad 801-1000 701-750 N/A IIT Bhubaneshwar 521-530 501-510 501-510 University of Delhi 601-650 561-570 N/A Jawaharlal Nehru University 541-550 591-600 651-700 Savitribai Phule Pune University 701-750 651-700 651-700 Jadavpur University 551-560 801-1000 801-100 Anna University 801-1000 751-800 751-800 Jamia Milia Islamia 651-700 701-750 651-700 OP Jindal 751-800 751-800 751-800 Manipal Academy 1001-1200 1001-1200 1001+ BITS Pilani 1001-1200 1001-1200 1001+ Amity University 751-800 651-700 651-700 University of Hyderabad 1001-1200 1001-1200 N/A BHU

On the global level, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was named the best university for the 11th consecutive year. The University of Cambridge bagged the second place followed by Stanford University in third.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is a London-based global higher education analyst. It released its 19th edition of the world's most consulted international university ranking on Thursday. This year's QS World University Rankings includes over 1,418 institutions across one hundred locations, up from 1,300 last year making it the largest ever.