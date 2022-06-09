QS World University Rankings 2023: Where do Indian universities stand?

This year’s coveted Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings included almost 1,500 institutions from around the world and India’s tally has risen to 35 this year from 29 in 2021.
In the 19th edition of the QS rankings, a total of 41 Indian universities featured of which 12 have improved, 12 remained stable, 10 declined while seven universities are new entries.
However, on the Faculty and Student Ratio (FSR) indicator, 30 of the 41 Indian universities suffered a decline while only 4 showed improvement.
The Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has emerged as the fastest rising South Asian University in the QS World University Rankings top 200 varsities. It gained 31 places while four IITs have also achieved a higher rank compared to the previous edition.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, bagged the 172nd position, to become India's second-best institution, rising five places while IIT Delhi climbed 11 places to the 174th rank.
IIT Kanpur climbed 13 places to its highest position ever to 264, while IIT Roorkee rose 31 places to its highest rank ever to 369.
IIT Guwahati has gained 11 places reaching its best position ever to 384 while IIT Indore became the highest-ranking debutant in this edition, placing 396th globally.
OP Jindal Global University became the best ranked private university in India for the third year in a row, as per a Hindu report
In the FSR metric, the best performing Indian universities are Savitribai Phule Pune University (225th for FSR), OP Jindal Global University (235th for FSR), followed by IISc Bengaluru (276th for FSR).
Meanwhile, several prominent Indian universities like the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia University slipped in the rankings.
The Delhi University has slipped to the 521-530 rank category from the 501-510 bracket in the 19th edition of the world’s most consulted international university ranking. JNU’s ranking was in the bracket of 561-570 earlier which has now declined to the 601-650 brackets. Jamia Millia Islamia which was in the 751-800 bracket last year is now between 801-1000, the rankings showed.
Other universities that witnessed a decline in their rankings are University of Hyderabad (from 651-700 to 751-800), Jadavpur University (from 651-700 to 701-750) and IIT-Bhubaneswar (from 701-750 to 801-1000).
Past few year’s rankings
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Institution
|155
|186
|185
|Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
|172
|177
|172
|IIT Bombay
|174
|185
|193
|IIT Delhi
|250
|255
|275
|IIT Madras
|270
|280
|314
|IIT Kharagpur
|264
|277
|350
|IIT Kanpur
|384
|395
|470
|IIT Guwahati
|369
|400
|383
|IIT Roorkee
|581-590
|591-600
|601-650
|IIT Hyderabad
|801-1000
|701-750
|N/A
|IIT Bhubaneshwar
|521-530
|501-510
|501-510
|University of Delhi
|601-650
|561-570
|N/A
|Jawaharlal Nehru University
|541-550
|591-600
|651-700
|Savitribai Phule Pune University
|701-750
|651-700
|651-700
|Jadavpur University
|551-560
|801-1000
|801-100
|Anna University
|801-1000
|751-800
|751-800
|Jamia Milia Islamia
|651-700
|701-750
|651-700
|OP Jindal
|751-800
|751-800
|751-800
|Manipal Academy
|1001-1200
|1001-1200
|1001+
|BITS Pilani
|1001-1200
|1001-1200
|1001+
|Amity University
|751-800
|651-700
|651-700
|University of Hyderabad
|1001-1200
|1001-1200
|N/A
|BHU
On the global level, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was named the best university for the 11th consecutive year. The University of Cambridge bagged the second place followed by Stanford University in third.
Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is a London-based global higher education analyst. It released its 19th edition of the world's most consulted international university ranking on Thursday. This year's QS World University Rankings includes over 1,418 institutions across one hundred locations, up from 1,300 last year making it the largest ever.
