IGNOU extends re-registration date till July 31: Here’s how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
IGNOU has extended the re-registration dates for the July 2022 session till July 31. Candidates who could not re-register earlier can now enrol for the courses at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by visiting the official website http://ignou.ac.in/.
Only those candidates who are willing to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme will be allowed to re-register.
Earlier, July 15 was the last date for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration.
Eligibility
IGNOU re-registration 2022 option is available to those candidates who are already admitted in a postgraduate or undergraduate course offered by the university. For example, a candidate who took admission in a BA programme in January 2021 is eligible to take 2nd year registration from January 2022 session.
IGNOU July 2022 re-registration process had started from May 20 for both Indian and international students of the university. Candidates who live abroad can apply for IGNOU 2022 re-registration in online mode.
Check status
Those who have successfully registered for the next semester or academic year programme can check the re-registration status 30 days after submitting the online application.
How to re-register
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for IGNOU re-registration 2022.
  • Candidates need to visit the official website http://ignou.ac.in/.
  • They will have to click on the re-registration section under the ‘register online’ tab on the homepage.
  • Then, they can click on 'Proceed for Re-Registration'.
  • Students will have to register and get a username and password.
  • They will then have to log in and fill the application form.
  • Once the details have been keyed in, students will have to upload the necessary documents.
  • They will then have to pay the application fee and submit the form. Students will be asked to pay the application fee through the prescribed gateways to complete the registration.
  • Students are advised to keep a printout for future reference.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
