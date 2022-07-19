IGNOU extends re-registration date till July 31: Here’s how to apply

IGNOU has extended the re-registration dates for the July 2022 session till July 31. Candidates who could not re-register earlier can now enrol for the courses at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by visiting the official website http://ignou.ac.in/.
Only those candidates who are willing to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme will be allowed to re-register.
Earlier, July 15 was the last date for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration.
Eligibility
IGNOU re-registration 2022 option is available to those candidates who are already admitted in a postgraduate or undergraduate course offered by the university. For example, a candidate who took admission in a BA programme in January 2021 is eligible to take 2nd year registration from January 2022 session.
IGNOU July 2022 re-registration process had started from May 20 for both Indian and international students of the university. Candidates who live abroad can apply for IGNOU 2022 re-registration in online mode.
Check status
Those who have successfully registered for the next semester or academic year programme can check the re-registration status 30 days after submitting the online application.
How to re-register
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for IGNOU re-registration 2022.
