IGNOU extends re-registration date till July 31: Here’s how to apply

IGNOU has extended the re-registration dates for the July 2022 session till July 31. Candidates who could not re-register earlier can now enrol for the courses at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by visiting the official website http://ignou.ac.in/

Only those candidates who are willing to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme will be allowed to re-register.

Earlier, July 15 was the last date for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration.

Eligibility

IGNOU re-registration 2022 option is available to those candidates who are already admitted in a postgraduate or undergraduate course offered by the university. For example, a candidate who took admission in a BA programme in January 2021 is eligible to take 2nd year registration from January 2022 session.

IGNOU July 2022 re-registration process had started from May 20 for both Indian and international students of the university. Candidates who live abroad can apply for IGNOU 2022 re-registration in online mode.

Check status

Those who have successfully registered for the next semester or academic year programme can check the re-registration status 30 days after submitting the online application.

How to re-register

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for IGNOU re-registration 2022.

Candidates need to visit the official website http://ignou.ac.in/.

They will have to click on the re-registration section under the ‘register online’ tab on the homepage.

Then, they can click on 'Proceed for Re-Registration'.

Students will have to register and get a username and password.

They will then have to log in and fill the application form.

Once the details have been keyed in, students will have to upload the necessary documents.

They will then have to pay the application fee and submit the form. Students will be asked to pay the application fee through the prescribed gateways to complete the registration.