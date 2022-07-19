    Home

    IGNOU extends re-registration date till July 31: Here’s how to apply

    Only those candidates who are willing to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme will be allowed to re-register

    IGNOU has extended the re-registration dates for the July 2022 session till July 31. Candidates who could not re-register earlier can now enrol for the courses at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by visiting the official website http://ignou.ac.in/.
    Only those candidates who are willing to take admission for the next semester or academic year programme will be allowed to re-register.
    Earlier, July 15 was the last date for IGNOU July 2022 re-registration.
    Eligibility
    IGNOU re-registration 2022 option is available to those candidates who are already admitted in a postgraduate or undergraduate course offered by the university. For example, a candidate who took admission in a BA programme in January 2021 is eligible to take 2nd year registration from January 2022 session.
    IGNOU July 2022 re-registration process had started from May 20 for both Indian and international students of the university. Candidates who live abroad can apply for IGNOU 2022 re-registration in online mode.
    Check status
    Those who have successfully registered for the next semester or academic year programme can check the re-registration status 30 days after submitting the online application.
    How to re-register
    Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply for IGNOU re-registration 2022.
    • Candidates need to visit the official website http://ignou.ac.in/.
    • They will have to click on the re-registration section under the ‘register online’ tab on the homepage.
    • Then, they can click on 'Proceed for Re-Registration'.
    • Students will have to register and get a username and password.
    • They will then have to log in and fill the application form.
    • Once the details have been keyed in, students will have to upload the necessary documents.
    • They will then have to pay the application fee and submit the form. Students will be asked to pay the application fee through the prescribed gateways to complete the registration.
    • Students are advised to keep a printout for future reference.
      (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
      Next Article

