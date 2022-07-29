If anything happens to me Nana Patekar is responsible: Tanushree Dutta on Instagram

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta has made a distressing post on social media in which she has accused actor Nana Patekar and his associates of harassing her for years over the sexual harassment case which she filed in 2008. Dutta became a trailblazer during the #MeToo movement in the country in 2018 when she accused Patekar of sexual harassment.

Dutta on July 29 posted a photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, "If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible!”

The 38-year-old also claimed that Bollywood mafia were the same people who were involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She hinted that these people have the same criminal lawyer.

The actor asked people to boycott the 'Bollywood mafia' and not watch their films. She also accused “industry faces and journalists of planting fake news about her and spreading vicious smear campaigns.”

She urged her fans to go after these people. She added that the “law and justice have failed her but she has faith in the people of this country.” At the end of her post, she wrote "Jai Hind...and bye! Phir milenge..."

This revelation comes a few days after Tanushree had shared posts about harassment on her social platforms. She claimed that she was targeted and harassed, and attempts were made to drug her and even kill her.