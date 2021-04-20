ICSE cancels class 10 board examinations amid COVID-19 surge

Updated : April 20, 2021 09:59 AM IST

However, the class 12 examinations will not be cancelled and will be conducted on a later day, a circular issued by the council stated.

The development comes as various individuals and organisations, including students and parents, demanded the postponement or cancellation of the public examination as it could be risky to the students.