ICICI-Videocon loan fraud case: Sources said the CBI has "increased the ambit of its investigation" by launching probe into 10 other high-value loans to find if there was any quid pro quo angle involving Chanda Kochhar, VN Dhoot and Deepak Kochhar.

During the probe into the ICICI-Videocon fraud case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found that between 2012-2016, ten more high-value loans were disbursed to the Videocon group by ICICI. Till now, the agency was investigating alleged ICICI-Videocon loan fraud between 2009-2011.

According to sources, the CBI has now "increased the ambit of its investigation" by launching a probe into those 10 high-value loans to find if there was any quid pro quo angle involving Chanda Kochhar, VN Dhoot, and Deepak Kochhar.

Moreover, sources said, the CBI found in its investigation that Chanda Kochhar never informed ICICI that her husband and VN Dhoot had a business relationship too and were partners at Nupower Renewables Ltd (NRL) and Supreme Energy Pvt ltd — not even when she was on the loan-sanctioning committees as a member in two high-value loans of Rs 300 crore and Rs 750 crore.

What's the case

The CBI's case pertains to the loan worth Rs 300 crore that was disbursed by ICICI Bank to Videocon International on September 7, 2009. On September 8 2009, an amount of Rs 64 crore was transferred by Videocon International to Deepak Kochhar's Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd.

The probe agency claimed that Dhoot, within 24 hours of receiving this loan, transferred Rs 64 crore to Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar's firm Nupower renewables Pvt Ltd and this was a result of a quid pro quo settlement as Chanda herself was one of the members of the loan sanctioning committee.

Chanda Kochhar, former MD and CEO of ICICI bank, and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on December 23. Three days later, on December 26, VN Dhoot of the Videocon group of companies was also arrested. These three were named as accused in CBI's 2019 FIR.

Sources alleged that VN Dhoot has changed his statement on multiple occasions since the beginning of the investigation. "Dhoot is giving different statements when confronted with Kochhars and when interrogated alone," they said.

Meanwhile, the CBI is trying to get a prosecution sanction from ICICI bank under the Prevention of Corruption Act. "ICICI bank hasn't entertained CBI on this," sources said. Now, the CBI is going beyond this. Sources privy to the investigation told CNBC TV-18 that CBI has increased the ambit of its investigation.