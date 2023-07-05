The CBI argued that bail was granted without even considering the case files.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging the Bombay High Court order granting interim bail to Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot.
The CBI argued that bail was granted without even considering the case files.
The apex court has issued notice to Dhoot and sought his reply.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Nine things to do before you trade in Futures | Explainer
Jul 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Midair Musings | Rising airfares and a policy dilemma — here's why the situation won't ease anytime soon
Jul 5, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Tyre industry set to double its revenue in next decade
Jul 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read