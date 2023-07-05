homeindia NewsICICI Videocon case: SC agrees to hear CBI plea challenging Bombay HC order granting interim bail to Venugopal Dhoot

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 1:33:07 PM IST (Published)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea challenging the Bombay High Court order granting interim bail to Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot.

The CBI argued that bail was granted without even considering the case files.
The apex court has issued notice to Dhoot and sought his reply.
