Bombay HC seeks affidavit from CBI on Venugopal Dhoot's plea against arrest in ICICI Bank-Videocon case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file an affidavit in response to a petition of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot who has sought to quash an FIR registered in a bank loan fraud case and declare his arrest as "arbitrary and illegal" and be released on bail.

The federal probe agency needs to submit the affidavit by Friday. The next hearing in the matter too has been posted for the same day.

Advocate Sandeep Ladda, representing Dhoot, had sought an urgent hearing and said that his client is suffering from "99 percent blockage in heart". The bench, however, said it would have to give CBI time to file its affidavit.

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar, also arrested interested in the case, walked out of jail on Tuesday, a day after they were granted interim bail by the High Court noting that the arrests were not in accordance with the law. The court ordered their interim release following their plea challenging the arrests, which they claimed were illegal.

However, at Dhoot’s hearing, two advocates - Subhash Jha and Mathew Nedumpara- sought for a recall of the order. "We are advocates and vigilant citizens of this country and are hence seeking to intervene," Jha told the high court, according to news agency PTI. The bench would on Friday consider whether or not the two advocates should be given a hearing.

The Kochhars and Videocon group founder Dhoot arrested in the loan fraud case were remanded to CBI custody until December 28. In a hearing on the following day, CBI said it doesn't seek further custody of the three accused and as per its suggestion, the trio was sent to judicial custody for 14 days until January 10.

While the Kochhars have been released, Dhoot in his plea has sought for the CBI FIR to be quashed and for the probe to be stayed, as well as his release on bail. He was arrested on December 26, 2022, and is presently in judicial custody.

In his plea, Dhoot termed his arrest by the CBI as "arbitrary, illegal, done without following due procedure of law and in gross violation of section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which mandates for a notice to be issued to accused to join the probe and to make an arrest only if absolutely necessary".

The central probe agency had named the Kochhars, Dhoot, Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics and Videocon Industries as accused in the FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI has alleged that private sector lender ICICI Bank, headed by Chanda Kochhar from 2009 to 2018, sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to these companies in violation of norms.

It further claimed that as a part of quid pro quo (Latin expression literally meaning "something for something"), Dhoot made an investment of Rs 64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL), and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012.

