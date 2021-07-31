Home

    ICICI bank manager killed, cashier injured at Virar branch; police arrest former staff

    ICICI bank manager killed, cashier injured at Virar branch; police arrest former staff

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    An ICICI Bank manager was killed and a cashier grievously injured Friday in a bank robbery at ICICI Bank's Virar (East) branch, on the outskirts of Mumbai.

    
    An ICICI Bank manager was killed and a cashier grievously injured on Friday in a bank robbery at ICICI Bank's Virar (East) branch, on the outskirts of Mumbai.
    Yogita Vartak-Chowdhary, assistant manager, and Shraddha Devrukh, cashier, were winding up the bank at around 8.45 pm when the two accused rushed into the bank, according to the police.
    The bank's other staff had left by 7.30 pm.
    As the men were about to escape, Vartak-Choudhary raised an alarm and they slit her throat with a razor.
    As the robbers headed to their getaway vehicle, Devrukh raised an alarm and locals rushed to help and nabbed one of the robbers.
    "The accused entered the bank, headed straight to the locker, and threatened the women with knives to open the safe. When they protested, the accused slashed them on the neck, chest, and shoulder with razors,” senior inspector Suresh Warade was quoted as saying in Hindustan Times report.
    The arrested robber has been identified as Anil Dubey, a former manager of the same branch. Dubey reportedly works in another private bank in Naigaon. The police managed to recover some of the cash and gold and the vehicle used by the second robber.
    Vartak-Choudhary was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Devrukh is still in a critical condition, police said.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
