homeindia Newsicici bank ex md chanda kochhar husband deepak get interim relief in icici videocon case 15613001.htm

ICICI Bank ex MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak get interim relief in ICICI Videocon case News

ICICI Bank ex-MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak get interim relief in ICICI-Videocon case

1 Min(s) Read

By Santia Gora  Jan 9, 2023 10:57:26 AM IST (Published)

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar were on Monday granted interim relief by the Bombay High Court. The court has ordered their release in the plea challenging their arrest and claiming it was an illegal arrest.

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar were on Monday granted interim relief by the Bombay High Court. The court has ordered their release in the plea challenging their arrest and claiming it was an illegal arrest.

Recommended Articles

View All

Auto Expo 2023 to witness over 75 launches at Greater Noida

IST2 Min(s) Read

US Speaker Election: Here are all possible scenarios — with or without Kevin McCarthy

IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding the #BoycottBollywood trend: How the film industry is dealing with hate & hashtags

IST4 Min(s) Read

Oh! Calcutta owner Speciality Restaurants will open at least one restaurant every two months till Dec 2024

IST3 Min(s) Read


Chanda and Deepak Kochhar were arrested on December 23, 2022.
While Chanda Kochhar has been lodged at Byculla district jail (women's jail), Deepak Kochhar has been lodged at Arthur Road jail.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Chanda KochharICICI Bank

Previous Article

Bombay High Court grants interim relief to Chanda and Deepak Kochhar — Here is how the case moved

Next Article

Uttarakhand CM Dhami says 80 affected families in Joshimath shifted to safety