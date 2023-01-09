English
india News

ICICI Bank ex-MD Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak get interim relief in ICICI-Videocon case

By Santia Gora  Jan 9, 2023 10:57:26 AM IST (Published)

Former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar were on Monday granted interim relief by the Bombay High Court. The court has ordered their release in the plea challenging their arrest and claiming it was an illegal arrest.

Chanda and Deepak Kochhar were arrested on December 23, 2022.
While Chanda Kochhar has been lodged at Byculla district jail (women's jail), Deepak Kochhar has been lodged at Arthur Road jail.
