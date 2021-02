Last year, many students took to social media, requesting the ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) to postpone the November examinations, on concerns about COVID safety provisions in the exam halls.

Many ICAI members supported the cause, leading to Twitter trends condemning the institute for ignoring the requests of the students. This has led to the ICAI issuing an advisory asking students and members to refrain from any objectionable social media posts against the institute.

The advisory, which came last night says the institute has come across instances wherein members and students have taken to social media to express grievances related to profession/academics without first taking up issues with the institute.

Some of them have directly written to the MCA (ministry of corporate affairs) and higher forums without first coming to the institute. Some of the posts, according to the ICAI, are highly objectionable which have the potential to create social and communal disharmony, threatening peace, tranquility and may disrupt the security of the nation, public order, and friendly relations with other nations.

In certain cases, material posted on social media brought disrepute to the profession and tarnished image of the institute. And as per the Chartered Accountants Act, anyone bringing disrepute to the institution, shall be deemed guilty of misconduct and students could also face cancellation of registration.

The ICAI has asked members and students to exercise caution before posting/ forwarding anything on social media which may bring disrepute to the institute.