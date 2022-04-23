I&B Ministry tells private TV channels to stop 'sensational, scandalous, misleading' news coverage

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued advisory to private television channels on Saturday, in which it emphasised the need for them to adhere to the Section 20 of The Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, which prescribes the kind of content channels can air.

In the advisory note, the I&B Ministry told the private television channels to refrain from sensational, scandalous, misleading coverage of events, saying some journalists and news channels have been fabricating statements and misquoting international agencies. This was in reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

The ministry also said some channels have irresponsibly shown unverified CCTV footage and videos that may incite tensions and violence against a specific community, during the recent unrest in North West Delhi.

"Debates on news channels often use unparliamentary and unacceptable language. The Ministry advises news channels to strictly follow Cable Television Network Regulation Act and the Programme Code," the advisory said.