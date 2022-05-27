The Centre transferred IAS Sanjeev Khirwar to Ladakh following reports accusing him of misusing his official position and facilities at Delhi's Thyagraj Stadium. His wife Anu Dugga was also transferred to Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the matter.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) transfer order came hours after a media report alleged that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that Khirwar could walk his dog at the facility. Athletes and coaches training at Thyagraj Stadium alleged that they were asked to wrap up training by 7 pm as Khirwar had to walk his dog there.

As photos and videos of the IAS couple walking their dog at the Delhi stadium went viral, the Home Ministry issued an order and said Khirwar, a 1994-batch IAS officer from AGMUT cadre, is shifted to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect. Khirwar is currently posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi.

Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar & his wife Rinku Dugga, MHA has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar & Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively: MHA order pic.twitter.com/teMHyNPwhw — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022 The Home Ministry also sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary on the news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife, PTI quoted official sources as saying.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer, the official said. The sources said that necessary action will be initiated based on the report.

A 1994-batch IAS officer Khirwar was posted in Delhi as the Principal Secretary (Revenue) and the Divisional Commissioner, news agency ANI reported. He also held additional charge of the Environment Secretary in the Delhi government, the report said.

Delhi-run stadiums to stay open till 10 am

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

"It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them," Kejriwal had told reporters.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said, "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late night. CM Arvind Kejriwal has directed that all state-run sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10 pm, (sic)."

(With inputs from PTI)