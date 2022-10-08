IAF to have new weapon system branch, says Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The weapon system branch will essentially man the specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air-missiles, remotely piloted aircraft, and weapon system operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft.

On the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari announced that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF. He said the creation of this branch will result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to the reduced expenditure on flying training.

"On this historic occasion, it's my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the Indian Air Force. This is the first time since independence that a new operational branch is being created," he said in Chandigarh, on the sidelines of Air Force Day parade, the first one to be held outside New Delhi and NCR.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari inspected the parade, which was followed by a march-past. Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran was among senior IAF officers present on the occasion.

IAF will induct specialised cadre officers for handling the latest weapon system.

Also, the IAF chief said the Air Force will be inducting 3,000 Agniveer Vayu for initial training in December. "We've changed our operational training methodology to ensure that each Agniveer is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start a career in IAF," he said.

The IAF is likely to induct women Agniveers from next year and the creation of infrastructure is in the process, he said.