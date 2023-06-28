IAF’s Tejas Mk 2 Light Combat Aircraft to take first flight by 2025

Tejas Mk 2 is better than the previous iteration of the LCA as it boasted of modern avionics, improved range and higher weapon-carrying capacity. The Tejas Mk 2 will be powered by General Electric’s F414 engine.

The highly anticipated Tejas Mk 2 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) is expected to be ready for its first flight by 2025. Tejas’ progress was confirmed by a high-ranking official of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), reported The Times of India.

Prabhulla Chandran VK, director of avionics and weapons systems at the ADA, said, “It will take 18 months from now to roll out a prototype of the plane, and the first flight will take another six months. Around 200 such fighters will be built. With this new pact, 90% of the components will be indigenous and the focus will be on state-of-the-art radar systems, weapons, and other capabilities (all made in India, barring the ejection seat and a few sensors). The one-engine fighter will be better than Rafale.”

ADA is the nodal agency for the design of the next-gen LCA.

The Tejas will be powered by the F414 jet engine. General Electric (GE) had signed an agreement with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to jointly manufacture the F414 engine during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent state visit to the US.

The deal between GE and HAL is historic as the US very rarely shares cutting-edge jet engine technology with non-allies.

Prior to the US collaboration, India was considering inking a deal with France’s Safran and UK’s Rolls Royce for an engine to power Tejas Mk 2.

The F414 is a state-of-the-art engine and will power Indian Air Force's Tejas Mk 2. This engine, currently a workhorse for US Navy’s fighter jets, provides superior engine performance due to rapid throttle response. The engine also offers easy maintenance and high engine availability.

As per the TOI report, Chandran also suggested that Tejas Mk 2 is better than the previous iteration of the LCA as it boasted of modern avionics, improved range and higher weapon-carrying capacity.

The IAF is currently grappling with a serious shortfall of combat squadrons. The government-approved strength of the IAF is 42 fighter squadrons but according to a Deccan Herald report, the IAF’s current fighter fleet stands at just 31 squadrons.