IAF’s Tejas Mk 2 Light Combat Aircraft to take first flight by 2025

Tejas Mk 2 is better than the previous iteration of the LCA as it boasted of modern avionics, improved range and higher weapon-carrying capacity. The Tejas Mk 2 will be powered by General Electric’s F414 engine.

The highly anticipated Tejas Mk 2 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) is expected to be ready for its first flight by 2025. Tejas’ progress was confirmed by a high-ranking official of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), reported The Times of India.

Prabhulla Chandran VK, director of avionics and weapons systems at the ADA, said, “It will take 18 months from now to roll out a prototype of the plane, and the first flight will take another six months. Around 200 such fighters will be built. With this new pact, 90% of the components will be indigenous and the focus will be on state-of-the-art radar systems, weapons, and other capabilities (all made in India, barring the ejection seat and a few sensors). The one-engine fighter will be better than Rafale.”

ADA is the nodal agency for the design of the next-gen LCA.