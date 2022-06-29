IAF receives over 1.83 lakh applications under Agnipath scheme in 6 days

The Indian Air Force (IAF), under the recently announced Agnipath recruitment scheme, has received over 1.83 lakh applications within six days of the registration process, an official communication said.

By Monday, 94,281 applications were filed, which marked a stark increase from 56,960 applications till Sunday.

So far, 183634 future #Agniveers have applied on the registration website https://t.co/kVQxOwkUcz If you want to be an #Agniveer too, apply soon.Registration closes on 05 July 2022.#BhartiyaVayuSenaKeAgniveer pic.twitter.com/EV2yCatzII— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 29, 2022 Under the scheme, the government had said youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 percent of them would be subsequently placed for regular service.

After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests rocked several states for nearly a week, and several Opposition parties demanded its rollback. Bihar, UP, Telangana, and Haryana among others were the worst affected states by the violent protest following the new scheme.

As a one-time concession, the Union government increased the upper age limit for recruitment to 23 years from 21 years and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps, such as a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces, Assam Rifles and multiple defence PSUs upon their retirement.

Several BJP-ruled states have promised Agniveers priority in state police recruitments.

The armed forces have, however, made it clear that those who had indulged in violent protests and arson against the new recruitment scheme would not be inducted.

The new recruits would be required to sign an undertaking for the same.

With inputs from PTI