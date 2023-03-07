Group Captain Shaliza Dhami becomes first woman to take over command of IAF combat unit

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami is the first woman officer in the history of the IAF to be given the frontline combat unit's command.
On the eve of Women's day, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami has been selected by the Indian Air Force to take over a frontline combat unit's command in the western sector. This makes Dhami the first woman officer in the history of the IAF to be given the frontline combat unit command.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decline in women's workforce participation amid debate on menstrual leave
Mar 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Who was the first-ever Indian female actor — and more
Mar 7, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here
Mar 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart
Mar 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Dhami started her journey in the IAF two decades ago as a qualified flying instructor. She has logged over 2,800 hours of flying.
Dhami is a qualified flying instructor and has previously also been the western sector's flight commander for a helicopter unit.
At present, she is posted in the frontline command headquarter's operations branch.
The IAF's move comes just two months after Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps became the first woman officer to be operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield in Siachen.
First Published: Mar 7, 2023 5:15 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!