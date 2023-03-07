Group Captain Shaliza Dhami becomes first woman to take over command of IAF combat unit

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami is the first woman officer in the history of the IAF to be given the frontline combat unit's command.

On the eve of Women's day, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami has been selected by the Indian Air Force to take over a frontline combat unit's command in the western sector. This makes Dhami the first woman officer in the history of the IAF to be given the frontline combat unit command.

Dhami started her journey in the IAF two decades ago as a qualified flying instructor. She has logged over 2,800 hours of flying.

Dhami is a qualified flying instructor and has previously also been the western sector's flight commander for a helicopter unit.

At present, she is posted in the frontline command headquarter's operations branch.