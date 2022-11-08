IAF chief flies in Rafale jet, French counterpart takes Su-30 fighter during military exercise in Jodhpur

By Anushka Sharma

Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that air power will play a very vital and critical role in deciding the outcomes of the conflict as he took off in an IAF Rafale jet while his French counterpart General Stéphane Mille flew in an Indian Russian-origin Su-30 fighter on Tuesday during 'Garuda' exercise in Jodhpur.

"There's no doubt that in any future conflict anywhere in the globe, air power will play a very vital and critical role in deciding the outcomes of the conflict. Such exercises (Garuda) give us the opportunity to hone our skills," ANI News Agency quoted the IAF chief as saying.

"We have learned how to carry forward our interoperability. French Air Force also flies Rafale, we also fly Rafale, but we fly many other aircraft along with Rafale. It's important to learn how to interoperate with friendly nations," the IAF chief added.

FASF General Stéphane Mille said that the exercise will give an opportunity for both forces to understand each other better.

"We are here to fly together with Indian aircrew. Sometimes, with a simple act, we can do a lot. Doing this exercise, we are able to understand each other during the flight. It's very important to be able to fly and operate together," FASF Gen Mille said.

On Monday, FASF Gen Mille paid a visit to Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, at Air Headquarters in the national capital, where the two chiefs discussed ways and means to enhance bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.

The visit by Mille came amid the 18-day bilateral exercise between IAF and FASF at Air Force Station, Jodhpur. Both forces began the exercise “Garuda VII” on October 26 and will conclude the same on November 12, 2022.

In this exercise, FASF will participate with four Rafale fighter aircraft, one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and a contingent of 220 personnel.

The IAF is participating with Su-30 MKI, Rafale, LCA Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft, as well as the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Mi-17 helicopters, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement earlier.

This is the seventh edition of the bilateral exercise. The first, third and fifth editions were conducted in India in 2003, 2006 and 2014 at Air Force Stations Gwalior, Kalaikunda and Jodhpur, respectively. The second, fourth and sixth editions were conducted in France in 2005, 2010 and 2019.

Participation of the IAF and FASF in this exercise will promote professional interaction, exchange of experiences and enhancement of operational knowledge, besides strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, the ministry said.

IAF, French Air Force participate in military exercise "Garuna" in Jodhpur. Chiefs of both forces fly in IAF aircrafts.