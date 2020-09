The Indian Air Force has approached the Haryana government seeking "prompt measures" to put in place an efficient garbage removal system around the Ambala air base, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The newly-inducted Rafale fighter fleet is based at the Ambala Air Force station.

"The IAF has approached Haryana Govt seeking prompt measures to address the garbage disposal method around Ambala Air Force station," Naik said in reply to a question. He said "large concentration" of different types of birds around the base has been seen, predominantly due to the presence of garbage.