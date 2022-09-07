Homeindia news

I-T raids in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana over donations to political parties

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids across multiple states over donations to political parties.
Raids are being conducted in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, News18 reported.
In 2018, the I-T department cautioned people against indulging in illegal cash transactions including donating more than Rs 2000 to political parties. The government had in early 2018 notified 'electoral bonds' that can be bought from specified branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) and used to donate money to political parties.
