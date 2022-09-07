    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    I-T raids in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana over donations to political parties

    I-T raids in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana over donations to political parties

    I-T raids in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana over donations to political parties
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Raids are being conducted in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, News18 reported.

    The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids across multiple states over donations to political parties.
    Raids are being conducted in Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, News18 reported.
    In 2018, the I-T department cautioned people against indulging in illegal cash transactions including donating more than Rs 2000 to political parties. The government had in early 2018 notified 'electoral bonds' that can be bought from specified branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) and used to donate money to political parties.
    This is breaking news. It will be updated soon.

    Tags

    donationsI-T raidsIncome Taxpolitical parties

    Previous Article

    Bengaluru rains: Schools shut, IT minister to meet software companies today as IMD issues heavy rainfall alert

    Next Article

    25 cases of stalking reported everyday in India in 2021 — why these shocking numbers are lying

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng