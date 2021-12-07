I-T conducts search and seizure on Gujarat metal pipes firm; detects Rs 500 crore unaccounted transactions

The Income Tax Department today said it had initiated search and seizure operations on a prominent business group, engaged primarily in the manufacturing of stainless steel and metal pipes, last month. The search operation covered more than 30 premises in Ahmedabad and Mumbai and led to the detection of total unaccounted transactions exceeding Rs 500 crore, the I-T department said.

“A preliminary analysis of evidence indicates the group is indulging in unaccounted sales of goods and scrap in cash which is not recorded in the regular books of account,” the I-T release said.

“Further, incriminating evidence of various malpractices such as unaccounted cash loans advanced and interest earned thereon, expenses incurred in cash, bogus expenses and purchases, unaccounted land investments etc., has also been unearthed. The deleted WhatsApp chat of a key person, detected during the search, revealed evidence of obtaining huge accommodation entries by the group to reduce its taxable income. Certain benami properties have also been identified.

The search action has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs. 1.80 crore and unexplained jewellery valued at Rs 8.30 crore. So far, 18 bank lockers have been put under restraint. The search action Further investigations are under progress,” the release said.

Many incriminating documents, loose sheets, digital evidence etc., were found and seized during the search operation. These pieces of evidence contain detailed records of the group’s unaccounted income on which due taxes have not been paid.

