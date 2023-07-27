Hyderabad woman found starving on Chicago street; mother seeks help of EAM S Jaishankar

Her mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima, has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, pleading to arrange for her daughter's return to India.

A 37-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who had gone to the United States to pursue her higher studies, has been found starving on a street in Chicago. Recently a video showing her on a street in Chicago was shared by Amjadullah Khan, the spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), on Twitter.

Khan tweeted that the woman has been identified as Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi and her family lost contact with her two months ago. She was found starving and in depression after her belongings were allegedly stolen.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Hyderabad, went to pursue her masters in information science at TRINE University in US. Two months ago, her family lost touch with her. Someone told her family that she fell in deep depression and was spotted at Chicago roads. pic.twitter.com/rKKCST1ALY — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) July 26, 2023

Her mother, Syeda Wahaj Fatima, has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, pleading to arrange for her daughter's return to India.

According to an Indian Express report, Fatima has written a letter to EAM Jaishankar seeking his help. She wrote, “We came to know that my daughter is in deep depression and her entire belongings have been stolen, due to which she is on the verge of starvation and being spotted on roads of Chicago, US.”

She requested the minister to ask the Indian Embassy in Washington DC and Indian Consulate in Chicago to immediately interfere and bring back her daughter to India as soon as possible, the report added.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi had travelled to the United States in August 2021 to pursue her Master's degree in Information Science at TRINE University in Detroit.

The unfortunate situation was brought to light when two Hyderabadi youths saw Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi in a horrible state in Chicago and immediately informed her family about her dire situation.

The letter, along with further identifying documents and a video, were also posted on Twitter by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Khaleequr Rahaman.

"Ms Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyderabad went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit, was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed to Dr. S Jaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate the immediate help," he tweeted.

The BRS leader also tagged the Pravasi Bhartiya Sahayta Kendra Helpline, the Indian Embassy in the United States, and Madad- the Ministry of External Affairs' helpline for Indians Abroad, requesting quick assistance for Zaidi's safe return to India.

Ms.Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to pursue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, IL. Her mother has appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter. Would appreciate the immediate help. @HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago… pic.twitter.com/dh4M4nPwxZ — Khaleequr Rahman (@Khaleeqrahman) July 25, 2023

The video showed Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi herself, verifying her identity. She revealed her medical condition and said that her health deteriorated after undergoing blood testing at a hospital. In the video, a man is seen serving her dal and roti and asking her to return to India for her safety and well-being.