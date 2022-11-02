By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Hyderabad currently produces 1,950 MLD of sewage, of which 772 MLD is treated and then discharged into water bodies.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited bids for the tender of upgrading the three existing sewage treatment plants (STP) near Hussain Sagar Lake. The capacity of the STPs near Kukatpally, Indira Gandhi rotary and KIMS hospital, Patigadda need to be upgraded.

The estimated cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 127 crore, as per the tender documents on the HDMA website. The project has an estimated commercial operation date of 18 months. Interested agencies can bid with Rs 25,000 non-refundable fee.

Currently, Hussain Sagar Lake sees polluted water discharged into it by various drains leading to water pollution and environmental degradation. The contractor who wins the tender for the expansion project will also have to be responsible for the tertiary treatment including Operation & Maintenance (O&M) for 20 years for the waters of the Hussain Sagar Lake.

The move has been taken in order to progress further towards the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department’s goal of treating 100 percent of the sewage generated by the city. If achieved, Hyderabad would become the first city in the country to completely treat all the sewage waste it generates.

“Increasing the capacity of STPs will have a huge impact on the quality of Hussain Sagar water by cutting down water pollution drastically. With the city growing rapidly and taking into consideration the increase in population density, a long-term strategy is to put in place the required infrastructure to treat more water that enters into Hussain Sagar,” an HMDA official told Telangana Today.

Hyderabad currently produces 1,950 MLD of sewage, of which 772 MLD is treated and then discharged into water bodies. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will soon be setting up 17 new STPs with a combined capacity of 376.5 MLD to further improve treatment capacity. The new STPs will be built along the River Musi for a total cost of Rs 1,280.87 crore.

