India Hyderabad rains kills 15 people, two-day holiday declared, people urged to stay indoors Updated : October 14, 2020 06:01 PM IST The state government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, non- essential services within Outer Ring Road here in view of rains. People were advised to stay indoors for the next two days as more rains are expected in the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places including Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.