Hyderabad rains kills 15 people, two-day holiday declared, people urged to stay indoors

Updated : October 14, 2020 06:01 PM IST

The state government has declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, non- essential services within Outer Ring Road here in view of rains.
People were advised to stay indoors for the next two days as more rains are expected in the state.
Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places including Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday.
