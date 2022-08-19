In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe recounted his time at his alma mater - Hyderabad Public School - which has produced some top professionals in the tech sector.

Founded in 1923, the Hyderabad Public School has produced not one but three top tech CEOs who are pivotal figures in Silicon Valley -- Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO of Adobe, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft and Ajay Banga, former CEO of Mastercard. Another illustrious alumnus is Prem Watsa, the founder of Fairfax.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Shantanu Narayen of Adobe recounted his time in school when Prem Watsa's father was the principal.

“The all-around education that we all - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga – had was magical,” he said.

According to him, there were two things that stood out. “It wasn’t just about academics, it was so much about academics and extracurricular activities. The second part was the leadership. So I think they were trying to provide you with all of the tools that you needed,” he said.

Also Read | Adobe CEO explains opportunities in the metaverse

Back in 2018, Satya Nadella, in an interview on Freakonomics Radio series “The Secret Life of a C.E.O.”, also mentioned his alma mater and credited the system for allowing them to express their extra-curricular talents.

“I think it was formative in very different ways,” Nadella had said. “Shantanu Narayen]was a debater. I was a cricketer, and we all learned different things there.”

Meanwhile, Narayen believes most CEOs around the world are dealing with three challenges – the first is macroeconomic, the second is the hybrid work versus the back to work, the war for talent and the third is what represents a headwind and what represents a tailwind.