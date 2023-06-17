Girl students 'forced' to take off burqa before exams in Hyderabad college, Telangana Home Minister reacts

The security staff of the Hyderabad college reportedly denied entry to burqa-clad students just before the exams. The incident anguished many candidates and their parents.

A few girl student alleged that they were "forced" to take off their burqa before writing their exams at the KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad, on June 16. A student was quoted by ANI as saying claiming that students were asked to wear them outside the premises after the exams.

"They (authorities) told us that burqa was not allowed. It is allowed in other colleges but not here," she said.

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali clarified on the controversy, saying that the government follows a secular policy and action will be taken in this matter. He said, "Some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this, but our policy is totally secular."

"People can wear whatever they want, but if you wear European dress, it will not be correct. We should wear good clothes,” the minister was quoted as saying. He assured of taking action in connection with the incident and said "nowhere it is written that a burqa can't be worn".

He added, "Auratein khaas taur se, kam kapde pehen ne se pareshaani hoti hai, zyada kapde pehen ne se logon ko sukun hota hai. (For women, wearing less clothes is not convenient. Women are at peace when they wear more clothes)."

Reports suggest that girls even staged a protest against the college management for allegedly forcing them to remove the Burqa for appearing in the intermediate supplementary exams.

The security staff of the college denied entry to burqa-clad students just before the exams. The incident has anguished many candidates and their parents, according to a Siasat Daily report.

The report added that the students were forced to remove their burqa before entering the examination hall.

Meanwhile, many parents alleged that their children were targeted just because of the burqa and that the college management was insensitive towards their request.

The hijab issue in Karnataka

The controversial issue of Muslim girls wearing a hijab in Karnataka’s educational institutions had emerged as a raging national debate last year. It seems that the issue has reignited yet another controversy in the neighbouring Telangana.

Last year, a government pre-university college in Karnataka had banned hijab inside classrooms. Subsequently, the former Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in the state had issued an order to ban hijab inside schools and colleges. The order imposed restriction on wearing of hijab inside government colleges where uniforms are already there.

However, the Supreme Court had delivered a split verdict in October last year on whether Muslim students should shed their hijabs at their school gates. It was then proposed that the Chief Justice of India will now constitute a larger bench to decide on the issue.

Justice Gupta upheld the ban and ruled that hijab is not an essential religious practice. On the other hand, Justice Dhulia struck down the ban on Hijab, saying education of girl child most important, Bar and Bench reported.