Girl students 'forced' to take off burqa before exams in Hyderabad college, Telangana Home Minister reacts

The security staff of the Hyderabad college reportedly denied entry to burqa-clad students just before the exams. The incident anguished many candidates and their parents.

A few girl student alleged that they were "forced" to take off their burqa before writing their exams at the KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad, on June 16. A student was quoted by ANI as saying claiming that students were asked to wear them outside the premises after the exams.

"They (authorities) told us that burqa was not allowed. It is allowed in other colleges but not here," she said.

#WATCH | Telangana | Girl students who appeared for examination at KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad allege that they were "forced" to take off their burqa before sitting for the exam. (16.06.2023) pic.twitter.com/JHzWP1agsR — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023