CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeGirl students 'forced' to take off burqa before exams in Hyderabad college, Telangana Home Minister reacts News

Girl students 'forced' to take off burqa before exams in Hyderabad college, Telangana Home Minister reacts

Girl students 'forced' to take off burqa before exams in Hyderabad college, Telangana Home Minister reacts
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023 12:04:54 PM IST (Published)

The security staff of the Hyderabad college reportedly denied entry to burqa-clad students just before the exams. The incident anguished many candidates and their parents.

A few girl student alleged that they were "forced" to take off their burqa before writing their exams at the KV Ranga Reddy College in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad, on June 16.  A student was quoted by ANI as saying claiming that students were asked to wear them outside the premises after the exams.

"They (authorities) told us that burqa was not allowed. It is allowed in other colleges but not here," she said.


 

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali clarified on the controversy, saying that the government follows a secular policy and action will be taken in this matter. He said, "Some Headmaster or Principal might be doing this, but our policy is totally secular."

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X