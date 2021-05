A Hyderabad girl has bagged a job at Microsoft with a whopping salary of Rs 2 crore per annum. Narkuti Deepthi, a native of Hyderabad, has recently been selected for a job as a software engineer at the multinational tech giant, Microsoft. She will be joining the company's headquarters in Seattle, USA.

Deepthi received the highest annual salary package among the 300 students who got selected during the campus interview at the University of Florida, according to The Hans India.

Deepti completed her postgraduate studies in MS (Computers) from the University of Florida this month. Even before finishing the course on May 2, she received numerous offers from AAA rated companies in the US. During the campus interviews by various companies, Deepthi also received job offers from Amazon and Goldman Sachs, apart from the one from Microsoft.

Deepthi was selected as a Software Development Engineer (SDE) Grade - 2 Category in Microsoft, a position that she accepted. Deepthi will start her job on May 17 in Seattle.

Deepthi’s father, Dr Venkanna is a forensic expert in the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate.