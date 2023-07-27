Hyderabad customs seizes gold worth over Rs 90 lakhs, foreign cigarettes in separate incidents

As per the Hyderabad GST and Customs Zone, the officials seized gold worth Rs 94.99 lakhs concealed in the form of a paste, and confiscated 34,800 foreign cigarettes in two different seizures.

Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi Airport made two significant seizures on Thursday. The officials confiscated more than 1 kg of gold, worth Rs 94.99 lakh, and seized a staggering 34,800 foreign cigarettes.

As per the Hyderabad GST and Customs Zone, the officials seized 1.54 Kgs of gold worth Rs 94.99 lakhs concealed in the form of a paste, from two passenger who arrived at Hyderabad from Malaysia.

The officer conducted a targeted passenger profiling and surveillance at RGIA, where they found the gold paste concealed ingeniously within jeans and underwear, being carried by the two passengers.

In another operation, 34,800 foreign cigarettes were found with two passengers who arrived at Hyderabad from Dubai.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress, said the Customs department.