Hybrid learning system is here to say: Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal

An expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has recommended phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital, according to sources. In its report submitted on Wednesday, the panel has recommended that schools be reopened for all classes but senior wing students be called in the first phase followed by middle-class students and ultimately primary classes, they said.

Currently, students of classes 10, 11 and 12 can visit schools for admission and board-exam related activities, with the consent of parents.

In an interview to Shereen Bhan, Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal of DLF Foundation Schools said that the hybrid learning system is here to stay, we have to operate in bubbles and get on with it.

"The most important thing that we have done is, we have ensured that there are not more than 10 children in a class, we have ensured that it is staggered and the hybrid learning system has come to stay. So we have done it at several levels where a certain group comes on Monday's, Tuesday's and Wednesday's and another group comes on Tuesday's, Thursday's and Friday's and so this way there is not so much of a footfall in schools. However the point is we have to operate in bubbles, it has been happening all over the world and we have to get on with it. It is a very sad trend that this fear has taken so much out of our children and they are really in a difficult situation."

Wattal said we need to take a deeper dive into primary and middle school and find innovative ideas to go ahead.

"We have started a thing called the baby's day out and the mum's day out. At the absolute primary school, that is kindergarten, classes 1 and 2, we have done these activity camps to sort of start getting them to come. Those kids haven't even seen school from the time they were born. So immediately to thrust them into a classroom situation would be difficult. So we create these sculpture, art, music, drama speech kind of camps during the school hours and they are accompanied by their mum's. So the mum's feel a bit comfortable and they are careful about them wearing masks. So it is important to bring in primary children because they are really lost. So we have to start looking at primary in a more deeper level and take a deeper dive into primary and middle schools. We have to find innovative ways to go ahead because children don't know how to write anymore, they don't know how to talk anymore, they don't know how to sit anymore because there is a certain restlessness they have never got used to it."

