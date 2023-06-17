Hundreds of tourists remain stranded in North Sikkim due to flash floods, rescue ops on — Visuals

North Sikkim | Over 300 tourists were rescued as of 12 pm on Saturday, a report said, adding that efforts to restore the road connectivity are underway.
Around 1,700 tourists remain stranded in North Sikkim as the road near Chungthang was washed away due to flash floods on Saturday. As many as 60 college students were among those stranded in the Lachen and Lachung area of North Sikkim, news agency PTI
The Indian Army said over 2000 tourists had been stranded in North Sikkim on June 16. June. In a tweet, the Army in Guwahati informed that officials of the BRO "created a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists".
Over 300 tourists were rescued as of 12 pm on Saturday, a report said, adding that efforts to restore the road connectivity are underway. "The evacuation of tourists would also continue," Mahendra Rawat, PRO, Army, Guwahati, was quoted by ANI as saying.
The road was blocked following incessant rainfall for the last three days, officials said on Saturday. "The district administration has pressed into service 19 buses and 70 smaller vehicles to evacuate" the stranded tourists, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
"Personnel from Quick Reaction Team of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, Travel Agency Association Sikkim are working together to carry out the evacuation of stranded tourists," they said.
Meanwhile, the road to Chungthang has been blocked at numerous points. The restoration works will start only after the rain stops. The North Sikkim district administration has set up helpline numbers - 8509822997 /116464265 - for the public to contact in case of any query about stranded tourists, officials added.
