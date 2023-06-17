Hundreds of tourists remain stranded in North Sikkim due to flash floods, rescue ops on — Visuals

North Sikkim | Over 300 tourists were rescued as of 12 pm on Saturday, a report said, adding that efforts to restore the road connectivity are underway.

Around 1,700 tourists remain stranded in North Sikkim as the road near Chungthang was washed away due to flash floods on Saturday. As many as 60 college students were among those stranded in the Lachen and Lachung area of North Sikkim, news agency PTI

The Indian Army said over 2000 tourists had been stranded in North Sikkim on June 16. June. In a tweet, the Army in Guwahati informed that officials of the BRO "created a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists".

Over 300 tourists were rescued as of 12 pm on Saturday, a report said, adding that efforts to restore the road connectivity are underway. "The evacuation of tourists would also continue," Mahendra Rawat, PRO, Army, Guwahati, was quoted by ANI as saying.