CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsHundreds of tourists remain stranded in North Sikkim due to flash floods, rescue ops on — Visuals

Hundreds of tourists remain stranded in North Sikkim due to flash floods, rescue ops on — Visuals

Hundreds of tourists remain stranded in North Sikkim due to flash floods, rescue ops on — Visuals
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023 3:21:44 PM IST (Published)

North Sikkim | Over 300 tourists were rescued as of 12 pm on Saturday, a report said, adding that efforts to restore the road connectivity are underway.

Around 1,700 tourists remain stranded in North Sikkim as the road near Chungthang was washed away due to flash floods on Saturday. As many as 60 college students were among those stranded in the Lachen and Lachung area of North Sikkim, news agency PTI

The Indian Army said over 2000 tourists had been stranded in North Sikkim on June 16. June. In a tweet, the Army in Guwahati informed that officials of the BRO "created a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists".
Over 300 tourists were rescued as of 12 pm on Saturday, a report said, adding that efforts to restore the road connectivity are underway. "The evacuation of tourists would also continue," Mahendra Rawat, PRO, Army, Guwahati, was quoted by ANI as saying.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X