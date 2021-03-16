Humanitarian crisis, worsened by COVID-19, calls for relaxation of sanctions imposed on Syria: India Updated : March 16, 2021 11:55 AM IST The 10-year long Syrian conflict has brought untold suffering to the Syrian people. The COVID-19 pandemic has further compounded the situation, posing serious challenges to the fragile health infrastructure. The international community must act with a sense of urgency to help the Syrian people. Published : March 16, 2021 11:51 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply