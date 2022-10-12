Kerala human sacrifice case: Accused remanded to judicial custody till October 26, Javadekar reacts

By PTI

Mini Human sacrifice case: A senior IPS officer said prima facie the crime was committed to settle the financial issues of the couple and to bring prosperity in their life.

The three people, accused in the sensational human sacrifice case, were produced before a court in Kochi on Wednesday morning. The arrest of the trio, Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila and Muhammad Shafi, was recorded on Tuesday, for allegedly sacrificing two women to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life.

The police sought a 10-day custody of the accused for detailed interrogation. According to media reports, advocate B A Aloor, known for representing the accused in several sensational cases, appeared in the court for the trio in this case.

#WATCH: 'Human sacrifice' in Kerala | All three accused being brought out of Ernakulam District Sessions Court. All of them have been remanded to judicial custody till October 26. The three accused had allegedly killed two women as 'human sacrifices' pic.twitter.com/UI6SDvbDCC— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

On Tuesday night, senior IPS officer R Nishanthini, who gave lead to the exhumation procedures at the couple's house in Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta, where the bodies of the victims were buried after being chopped in pieces, said prima facie the crime was committed to settle the financial issues of the couple and to bring prosperity in their life.

Quoting the accused, the officer said Muhammand Shafi alias Rasheed, who had lured the hapless women and brought them to Singh's house, had contacted the couple through Facebook Messenger.

As per the primary assumption, the Shafi had used a fake ID to contact the couple.

According to police, the two women, who made a living selling lottery tickets on the streets here, were 'sacrificed' by the accused to resolve the financial problems of the couple.The chopped body parts, suspected to be that of the deceased, were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor on Tuesday.

The women had gone missing in September and June this year and the eventual probe, based on their mobile phone details and tower locations, unravelled the story of human sacrifice. .

Javadekar calls human sacrifice incident 'inhuman', slams Left govt

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday condemned the 'human sacrifice' of two women reported in Kerala and strongly criticised the CPI (M)-led government, alleging that the crimes against women were on the rise in the state.

The crime, reported in Pathanamthitta district of the state, was not just "anti-women" but there was much more behind the scene, as a CPI(M) worker and a radical activist were involved in it, he alleged.

The Marxist party government remained silent when crimes against women were on the rise in the state, Javadekar, also the Kerala Prabhari of the BJP, said.

Terming the act as 'barbaric' and 'inhuman,' he said, "The human sacrifice of two women, reported in Kerala, is the worst Stone Age crime... we condemn this act of human sacrifice and the worst crime against women."

Slamming the state government over the alleged increase in crimes against women, the former union minister said it promotes "goondaism and hooliganism" and that was the real character of the Left government.

The senior leader also sought to know why the "so-called" secular parties and groups in the state were silent on the inhuman crime.

He urged the state government to take immediate legal action against the accused and ensure that they get exemplary punishment. Two women were allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic in a village in Pathanamthitta district and three people, including a couple were arrested in this connection.