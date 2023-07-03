Human error, not sabotage led to Balasore train accident that killed over 290, suggests railway report

Soon after the incident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had blamed "signalling interference" and hinted at "sabotage" and tampering of the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident

Ruling out the possibility of “sabotage” as suggested by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the initial days of inquiry, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has claimed that it was human error that led to the deadly Balasore train accident, officials aware of the development told News18.

On June 7, News18 had reported that several officials from the Railways ruled out the possibility of “sabotage” in the Odisha incident and believed that the error could have possibly been made due to “overburdened” staff.

