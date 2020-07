Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday that a panel will review the situation for conducting medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE amid concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases.

Parents and students have raised concerns about conducting the exams in July. "Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students & parents appearing for JEE and NEEET examinations, a committee consisting of officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations latest by tomorrow," Nishank said.