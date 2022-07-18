HPSC HCS Admit Card 2022 released: Here are the steps to download, other details

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the HCS (Ex.Br.) and other Allied Services Exam 2022. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.hpsc.net.in

The HPSC will conduct the preliminary examination under the Haryana Civil Services and other Allied Services Recruitment on July 24.

The date was announced after a meeting was conducted by the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and deputy commissions. It was also decided that a flying squad of officers for 5 to 10 locations will be present in their respective districts as a security measure.

Here’s how to download HPSC HCS Admit Card 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC at Visit the official website of HPSC at www.hpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the admit card link given under the header ‘IMPORTANT LINKS’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page where you will need to enter all required details such as your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Password’ in the specified fields.

Step 4: Download Haryana Civil Service Admit Card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

This year a total of 1,48,262 candidates will be appearing for the HCS Exam, as per a Times Now report.

The HPSC HSC Exam 2022 is being conducted to fill the vacancies for HCS (Ex. Br.), DSP, ETO, District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC) ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, Block Development & Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Assistant Registrar Co. Op. Societies (ARCS), Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), Traffic Manager (TM), Assistant Employment Officer (AEO), and District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO).