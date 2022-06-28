HPBOSE Class 10 Result to be declared soon: Here’s how to check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10 Result 2022 is expected to be released today on the official website hpbose.org . However, an official confirmation on HPBOSE regarding the date and time has not been received yet.

Students are advised to keep a check the official website www.hpbose.org for latest update on the results.

Here’s how to check HPBOSE Class 10 results online

Step 1: Go to the official website of the board at Go to the official website of the board at www.hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab displayed on the home screen or click on 'HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022' under latest notifications.

Step 3: Enter the required credential such as your roll number, etc., and submit the captcha.

Step 4: Your HPBOSE class 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your class 10th result and take a printout for future use.

As per the estimates shared by HPBOSE, a total of 1.16 lakh students appeared for the Secondary Class Exam of the HP Board Class 10 this year. For 2022 session, the Class 10 examinations were held in a bifurcated format due to the threat of the pandemic. The Term 1 Exams were conducted in Nov-Dec 2021 while the Term 2 Exams were s held in April-May 2022.