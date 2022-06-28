HPBOSE Class 10 Result to be declared soon: Here’s how to check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10 Result 2022 is expected to be released today on the official website hpbose.org. However, an official confirmation on HPBOSE regarding the date and time has not been received yet.
Students are advised to keep a check the official website www.hpbose.org for latest update on the results.
Telangana State Intermediate results to be declared soon: Here’s how to check
Here’s how to check HPBOSE Class 10 results online
Step 1: Go to the official website of the board at www.hpbose.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab displayed on the home screen or click on 'HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022' under latest notifications.
Step 3: Enter the required credential such as your roll number, etc., and submit the captcha.
Step 4: Your HPBOSE class 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download your class 10th result and take a printout for future use.
As per the estimates shared by HPBOSE, a total of 1.16 lakh students appeared for the Secondary Class Exam of the HP Board Class 10 this year. For 2022 session, the Class 10 examinations were held in a bifurcated format due to the threat of the pandemic. The Term 1 Exams were conducted in Nov-Dec 2021 while the Term 2 Exams were s held in April-May 2022.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)