Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express likely to be flagged off next week: Check fare, timings and route details

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express train will cover about 502 km in less than six hours, which is lesser than the time taken by the current fastest train, the Shatabdi Express which takes 7:35 hours to cover the same distance. This will be the first semi-high-speed train for the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express is likely to be flagged off by PM Modi next week. The semi-high-speed train will be the 17th Vande Bharat Express to be launched and this will be the first such train for Odisha.

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will likely begin operations on May 15, Zee News reported citing sources.

The Indian Railways conducted the trial run of the Vande Bharat train, which is the second semi-high-speed train for West Bengal, in April.

Timings

The train will likely be scheduled to depart from Howrah, West Bengal at 5:50 am and arrive in Puri, Odisha at 11:50 pm. From Puri, it is likely to depart at 2 pm and arrive in Howrah at 7.30 pm.

Route

The first semi-high-speed train South Eastern Railway (SER) zone will run between Howrah and Puri with likely stoppages at

Puri

Khurda Road Junction

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Jajpur Keonjhar Road

Bhadrak

Balasore

Haldia

Howrah

Speed, Distance and Travel Time

The Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express will likely touch the speed of 130 km per hour as seen during its trial run, according to the Financial Times.

Fare

As per reports, the tentative fare is likely to be around Rs 1,590 for the Chair Car, including Rs 308 for catering charges. The tickets for the Executive Class will likely cost Rs 2815, including catering charges.

Passengers may choose the ‘No Food Option’ to avoid paying the catering charges.

How to book online ticket

Step 1: Go to IRCTC’s official ticketing portal at irctc.co.in and log in to your existing account or create a new account.

Step 2: Enter your trip details in the ‘From’ and ‘To’ stations fields displayed in the ‘Book your ticket’ section.

Step 3: Enter the date of travel.

Step 4: Select the Vande Bharat Express from the list of trains.

Step 5: Select the preferred class for booking the tickets.

Step 6: Fill in the complete passenger details and enter the captcha.

Step 7: Make the payment for the ticket and intimation along with the ticket will be sent to the registered email ID and phone number.